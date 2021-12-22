Polygon Price Predictions: What Will a New Wallet Integration Mean for MATIC Crypto?

The price of Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) has increased by more than 12% in the past 24 hours on the heels of some very exciting news. With the winter solstice yesterday, MATIC crypto investors are hoping that predictions for a crypto winter will cease. As of today, Polygon is the 14th-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization, trailing Shiba Inu’s (CCC:SHIB-USD) market cap of $19.8 billion.
There is another reason for the rise in Polygon prices, though.
Today, Opera announced that it would support Polygon in its native wallet. Opera is a legacy web browser that added a built-in crypto wallet and Web 3.0 support in 2018. The move would make Polygon Opera’s first supported layer-2 token. Additionally, users of Opera would have “seamless access” to Polygon and over 3,000 decentralized apps on the Polygon network. However, support for Polygon isn’t expected to start until Q1 of 2022. Moreover, the release will initially be available to Android users only. iPhone users will have to wait a bit longer.
Opera also recently announced that it would provide support for Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) on its native wallet starting in Q1 of 2022. This is great news for both cryptocurrencies, as Opera boasts an online audience of approximately 380 million people.
Polygon price predictions are in high demand as investors digest the recent Opera news. Let’s jump right in.
Polygon Price Predictions
- CoinQuora has a 2022 price prediction of $7.50. Impressively, this prediction represents upside of 186% from current prices. CoinQuora developed its price prediction based on technical analysis and Polygon’s ongoing developments and partnerships.
- DigitalCoinPrice has a 2022 price prediction of $4.06. This prediction implies upside of 57%. DigitalCoinPrice’s price prediction is based on a proprietary algorithm and historical data.
- Similarly, WalletInvestor has a 2022 price prediction of $4.05. Notably, this price prediction implies upside of 54%. Furthermore, this prediction is based on WalletInvestor’s artificial intelligence model and technical analysis. The website adds that sentiment surrounding the MATIC crypto is bullish in the past 30 days and that a major resistance level lies at $2.75.
- Gov Capital has a 2022 price prediction of $3.94. Therefore, this prediction represents upside of 50%. The prediction is based on a “custom algorithm” based on deep learning. The algorithm takes several factors into consideration, such as market cycles, volume and the performance of other coins.
