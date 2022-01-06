BinanceListSaitama Trends as 12,000 People Sign on to Support the Saitama Crypto

The Saitama (CCC:SAITAMA-USD) wolfpack is howling today after #BinanceListSaitama gained traction on Twitter. In fact, the Saitama crypto saw more than 12,000 users support listing the token on the world’s largest crypto exchange.
So what’s the story behind this community crypto rally? Essentially, a new petition is circulating on Change.org, requesting that Binance consider listing the Saitama crypto. One piece of evidence the petition cites is the fact that Saitama now has more than 300,000 holders.
Given that the crypto has such a strong community, it makes sense that the petition is gaining traction. Since launch, more than 12,000 individuals have signed it on Change.org. The official Saitama account retweeted a message encouraging others to sign.
Incredible!
Just over a day old and #BinanceListSaitama has amassed 10,000 signatures!
The #saitamawolfpack has spoken! @binance @cz_binance are you listening?
Let's get to 50,000!
Remember to keep sharing!@InuSaitama #Saitama
Sign here:https://t.co/RHg75w8wC1 pic.twitter.com/j9gkqzqz3w
— Saitama Informer #BinanceListSaitama (@SaitaInformer) January 6, 2022
Saitama has seen strong gains as of late as the crypto picks up momentum with a number of upcoming news items. Just this week, the coined gained nearly 55%, reaching a market capitalization of $3.4 billion.
What’s behind the Saitama surge lately?
Saitama Crypto Reaches Fever Pitch Ahead of SaitaMask Launch
One of the biggest forces lifting Saitama is the launch of its SaitaMask smart wallet. Marketed as a tool to “educate the next generation of investors and make financial well-being accessible to all,” SaitaMask is structured as a platform where users can learn and invest in crypto in a one-stop-shop.
Additionally, Saitama recently passed an audit conducted by CertiK. This should help raise investor confidence in the crypto.
Saitama COO Russell Armand had some kind words for the news.
“The certification proves that Saitama’s blockchain technology is hacker resistant and free of major or critical bugs, giving even greater confidence to larger exchanges, existing coin holders and potential new purchases added confidence in Saitama and its continued growth.”
Even amidst a crypto-wide downturn, Saitama falling less than its peers, down just 2%. It seems the Saitama hype train can’t be derailed by even dubious market conditions.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.