Decentraland Price Predictions: Where Will Metaverse Hype Take the MANA Crypto?

What is going on with Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD) today? The metaverse crypto is up more than 15% within the last 24 hours. In addition, the MANA crypto is currently No. 1 on LunarCrush’s list of the top 10 cryptos based on social media engagement. At the time of writing, Decentraland has a market capitalization of $5 billion, making it the 30th-largest cryptocurrency. Today, investors are wondering what the latest Decentraland price predictions are.
Decentraland was first launched in 2017 through a $24 million initial coin offering (ICO). In addition, MANA is a token on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain that can be used to buy land and other items in the Decentraland metaverse. In Decentraland, users can engage in a variety of activities, such as playing games, creating artwork and participating in virtual parties.
A possible catalyst sending the MANA token higher is the announcement of Steve Aoki’s Australian Open metaverse party. The party occurred in the Decentraland metaverse this past weekend and hosted performances by several artists. This is significant because the Australian Open is one of the largest annual tennis tournaments and is watched by hundreds of thousands of people. As a result, Decentraland now has an increased sense of legitimacy and reputability.
With the recent excitement in mind, let’s take a look at where Decentraland could head later this year.
Decentraland Price Predictions
- CryptoNewsZ has a 2022 price prediction of $5.10. Notably, this prediction implies an upside of 82% from current prices. CryptoNewsZ adds that Decentraland should be able to sustain this price prediction as long as it continues to attract an active community with a safe and secure network.
- Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of $5.04. This prediction represents an upside of 80%. Furthermore, while Wallet Investor notes that sentiment surrounding the MANA crypto has been extremely bearish the past month, the website states that “MANA is an awesome long-term (1-year) investment.”
- Digitalcoin has a 2022 price prediction of $3.89. This prediction implies an upside of 38%. Digital Coin’s prediction was formulated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in historical data. Furthermore, the website’s price prediction visual states that the MANA crypto currently carries a “sell” rating.
- PricePrediction has a 2022 price prediction of $3.47. This prediction represents an upside of 24%. PricePrediction mentions that in the best case scenario, prices could rise to as high as $4.13. In the worst case scenario, the MANA token could finish 2022 at $3.37, which still represents an upside of 20% from current prices.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.