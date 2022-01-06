Decentraland Price Predictions: Where Will Samsung Take the MANA Metaverse Crypto?

On a relatively dismal day in the crypto world, there are a few standout tokens investors are looking at. One such token is metaverse cryptocurrency Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD). Today, Decentraland is actually 3.6% higher at the time of writing, while the overall crypto market is more than 5% lower. This divergent performance has many investors considering the potential Decentraland price predictions moving forward.
Indeed, the metaverse remains a red-hot topic right now. Any cryptocurrency or blockchain network running a metaverse game is in focus. This is a space that has seen massive investment from institutional and corporate investors. Accordingly, those looking at where the money is flowing right now are increasingly looking for investing opportunities in every sector.
In the crypto world, Decentraland is among the hottest metaverse crypto platforms out there. This metaverse game allows investors to purchase in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including parcels of land. As the value of digital real estate and NFTs rise, investors hope to benefit from the increasing interest in this area. Among the big headlines driving interest in Decentraland today is a high-profile purchase of land from Samsung.
Accordingly, let’s take a look at what the expert predictions are for Decentraland right now.
Decentraland Price Predictions: Can MANA Keep Rising?
For context, MANA currently trades at $3.25 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price forecasts of $5.68 and $15.23, respectively, for MANA.
- Additionally, Digitalcoin forecasts MANA could hit $4.52 by the end of this year and $13.68 by 2029.
- CoinPriceForecast provides a $30.38 price target for this year, and a 2033 price target of $414.06 for MANA.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.