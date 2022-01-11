Fantom Price Predictions: Where Will DeFi Hype Take the FTM Crypto?

The Fantom (CCC:FTM-USD) crypto is heading skyward today on a number of promising developments for the coin. Specifically, the FTM cryptocurrency is up 17% at the time of this writing as investors clamor over the decentralized finance phenomenon. Now, Fantom price predictions are hot in lieu of the news.
Is Fantom the next ‘it’ crypto or just another flash in the pan?
Well-known DeFi developer Andre Cronje has been hinting at new features found in his upcoming Ve(3,3) project, which will apparently see its own token launched on Fantom. The token has been described as an “emission-based token [that balances] ecosystem participants.” Further, the project is actually a collaboration with another DeFi mogul, Daniele Sestagalli, the founder of a number of DeFi platforms.
Sestagalli tweeted out some details of the new project last week.
If you’re asking, me and Andre are launching a new coin on #fantom and it will start Fantom Season! We started here, is natural we now come back to growth the ecosystem and tech that made me who I am today. 🙏
— Daniele 🐸✊ (@danielesesta) January 5, 2022
This comes in addition to recent reports of investing giants buying up large quantities of a number of cryptocurrencies, including Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD). One Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) whale reportedly purchased roughly $1.1 million worth of the FTM crypto.
Clearly, today’s rally isn’t baseless. With Fantom currently sitting at $2.57 per coin, let’s see what experts expect from the crypto going forward.
Fantom Price Predictions
CryptoNewsZ believes Fantom is a strong buy for this year and in the long term. They have an average 2022 price prediction of $3.38 per coin. For 2024, they believe the crypto will trend around $4.50.
Price Prediction is similarly bullish on the crypto. They believe the FTM crypto will close the year at $3.24, with a range of between $3.15 and $3.79.
WalletInvestor is unabashedly bullish on Fantom as well. They have an optimistic one-year forecast of $4.83 and a five-year price target of $14.55 per coin, marking an increase of around 470%.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.