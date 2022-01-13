GFGDU: 12 Things for ESG Investors to Know About the New Growth for Good SPAC

Growth for Good Acquisition (NASDAQ:GFGDU) is the new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the block with its stock debuting last month.
Let’s take a closer look at what potential investors in GFGDU stock need to know about the company below!
- Let’s start with Growth for Good’s mission statement.
- The company says it “seeks an inclusive and sustainable company with strong business fundamentals, high growth potential and a readiness to scale in the public market.”
- Of particular interest of the SPAC are climate technology companies.
- This has it focusing “clean energy, carbon tech, green materials and industry, e-mobility and transport, sustainable food and agritech.”
- That has it seeking “disruptors for good” that break business molds to make the world more inclusive and sustainable.
- Leading the company is CEO and Board member Yana Watson Kakar.
- The CEO has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a B.A. from McGill University.
- She is also the Global Managing Partner Emeritus of Dalberg Advisors.
- Her focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) has seen her writings published in the Financial Times, Bloomberg, The Huffington Post, DevEx, The Guardian, The Economist, and Forbes.
- The company recently closed its initial public offering (IPO), which saw it sell 25.3 million units at $10 each.
- This saw it raise $253 million.
- Investors will have to wait and see which company it spends that money on if a potential SPAC deal is announced down the road.
GFGDU stock is largely unchanged from its closing price on Wednesday as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.