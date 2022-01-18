PLTR Stock Price Predictions: Where Will Palantir Go After Hitting New 52-Week Low?

A range of retail-friendly stocks are not treating investors in a very friendly manner today. Among the top mid-cap losers in this category is Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). Today, PLTR stock is down more than 5% amid a mass selloff in the markets among high-growth companies.
Notably, for Palantir, this selloff has actually resulted in the data company hitting a fresh 52-week high today. For investors in PLTR stock, 2021 was a rough year overall. It appears 2022 is shaping up to be a similarly difficult year as well.
Investors have largely sold off higher-risk growth stocks en masse lately for a number of reasons. First, interest rates have been signaled to be on the rise by the Fed. Bond markets have fully priced in a rate hike in March, sending bond yields to their highest levels since the pandemic. This has driven up mortgage rates, pushing asset values lower and suggesting the party is over in terms of easy money policies.
In a bid to combat what could be out of control inflation, the Fed is becoming increasingly hawkish. For companies like Palantir that are expected to earn the majority of their cash flows far out into the future, this higher discount rate is not a good thing. Additionally, concerns about the omicron variant and other macroeconomic issues aren’t helping.
For those interested in where Palantir is headed, let’s dive into some price predictions.
Top Price Targets for PLTR Stock
Here are some of the top analyst price targets for Palantir via TipRanks:
- Brent Thill of Jeffries puts forward a price target of $24 for Palantir, with a buy rating.
- William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek has a sell rating on PLTR stock.
- Phillip Winslow of Credit Suisse has a hold rating on PLTR, along with a $25 price target.
- Citigroup’s Tyler Radke has PLTR stock as a sell, with a price target of $18.
- Finally, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss put a $24 price target on PLTR stock, also with a sell rating.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.