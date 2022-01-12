Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will the SAND Crypto Go After Market Crash?

Today’s been another great day for investors in The Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD). Currently, the SAND crypto is up more than 10% at the time of writing, as a recovery in the crypto market takes hold. Accordingly, those interested in high-growth cryptocurrencies may be looking at Sandbox price predictions today.
This has been a trending token for quite some time, for good reason. Last year, The Sandbox was better than a 100-bagger for investors, providing astronomical returns. Indeed, outside of a few meme tokens and ultra-speculative crypto investments, The Sandbox was a top performer. This sentiment has taken a breather to start 2022. However, today, it appears investors are backing this token in full force once again.
One of the big drivers for this sentiment boost among holders of SAND crypto is news that eToro is helping investors target metaverse assets, and companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS) are looking to launch theme parks in the metaverse. This isn’t some fringe movement anymore. Rather, big players are stepping into the metaverse in a big way.
With that in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think SAND could be headed.
Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will SAND Go Next?
For context, SAND currently trades at $5.10 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $14.06 and $51.26, respectively, for SAND.
- CoinPriceForecast projects SAND could hit $24.96 by the end of the year. Additionally, this site lists 2025 and 2033 price targets of $46.14 and $131.95, respectively, for SAND.
- A range of 2022 SAND price predictions are provided by Capital.com, ranging from $7.76 to $14.74 for this year.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.