Adventure Gold Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will AGLD Go Next?

In the crypto world, there’s a lot of token-specific news that’s grabbing investor attention today. Among the key headlines making waves are a series of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listings that have unfolded over the past 48 hours. We’ve covered some of these today, but there’s another token that also received some coverage yesterday. Investors in Adventure Gold (CCC:AGLD-USD) have certainly had an incredible couple days. Therefore, let’s take a look at some Adventure Gold price predictions.
Today, Adventure Gold crypto is up a whopping 46% at the time of writing. This token previously soared on a Coinbase listing way back in September. However, since then, this token has lost much of its cachet among investors.
What initially got many investors excited about Adventure Gold is this cryptocurrency’s ties to the non-fungible token (NFT) market. The NFT market has been very volatile of late, ebbing and flowing in incredible fashion. However, NFTs appear to once again be picking up steam recently.
Let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed from here.
Adventure Gold Crypto Price Predictions: What’s Next for AGLD?
For context, AGLD currently trades at $1.26 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor only goes so far as to provide a one-year price target of 11.6 cents for AGLD. This may be updated later to reflect today’s rise.
- However, Price Prediction forecasts average price targets of $1.72 in 2023 and $3.59 in 2025.
- Finally, Digitalcoin provides 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $1.92, $2.39 and $4.91, respectively, for AGLD.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.