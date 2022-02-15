Decentraland Price Predictions: Where Will MANA Go After Metaverse Spike?

Among the more enticing metaverse projects in the crypto world is Decentraland (MANA-USD). This burgeoning free-to-play metaverse space has invited users to check out what this virtual world has to offer. Today, investors appear to be interested in what the expert Decentraland price predictions are, following a surge in interest among metaverse-themed tokens.
Today, Decentraland’s native token MANA has surged more than 11%. This move higher appears to be a direct result of a key Valentine’s Day event yesterday at Samsung’s 837 New York experience center. This event brought significant crowds to a virtual bash, which included online performances, non-fungible token (NFT) giveaways and product reveals. For companies, artists and the general public, there was a lot to like about this showing.
Various crypto-based metaverse tokens are gaining traction as users seek out virtual experiences. Decentraland is the largest metaverse token out there, currently ranked in the top 30 in terms of market capitalization. Those bullish on this space often point to this platform’s strong user base and a recent uptick in interest as reasons to buy this dip.
Of course, we’re a long way off from November’s peak, following extreme hype and speculation around the metaverse. However, as this space continues to mature, Decentraland is a project many have their eye on.
Accordingly, for those interested, here are some expert price predictions for this token.
Decentraland Price Predictions: What’s Next for MANA?
For context, MANA currently trades at $3.18 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor currently has a $5.34 one-year price target and a $15.64 five-year price target for MANA.
- DigitalCoinPrice provides 2023, 2025 and 2027 price targets of $5.06, $6.73 and $8.47, respectively, for MANA.
- Capital.com suggests an average price target of $3.29 for MANA this year, right around where the token currently trades.
- Finally, CoinQuora provides a target price range of $3.12 to $5.26 for MANA over the near term.
