Elden Ring Game Thrusts Video Game Stock NCBDY Into Spotlight

What do you get when you combine a triple-A game studio, one of the most famous fantasy writers in history, and a whole lot of hype? You get Elden Ring… and a whole lot of gains for Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) stock. Indeed, video game stocks are not retreating after their Covid-19-fueled boom, and Elden Ring proves that well enough. The game releases this week, and the hype is enough to set NCBDY stock on a bullish path.
As InvestorPlace Web Editor Avril Ayers writes, video game stocks are a massive buying opportunity. The industry market size has more than doubled in ten years, and blockbuster titles continue to reel in revenue on par with movies and other mainstream media.
While Covid-19 put more people in front of televisions and video game consoles, the industry became a runway for savvy investors who got in early enough. But, in the aftermath of economic reopening, some of these companies are hitting speed bumps. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), for example, posted weak Q4 2021 revenue figures.
This is not to say, though, that the industry is falling back to earth. Ayers’ report on video game stocks shows that the industry has been on the upward swing for years now. Just because people are getting outside once again doesn’t mean this growth is over with. As Elden Ring is showing this week, there’s still money to be had in video game investing.
Elden Ring Release Hype Buoys NCBDY Stock
Elden Ring is a game which players have been waiting for for a very long time. And now, as we stand on the doorstep of its release, NCBDY stock is getting a healthy boost. The release proves that video game investing is a practice that’s still quite viable.
The fantasy role-playing game is getting a lot of hype for a few reasons. First, its developer, FromSoftware, is one of the most highly-regarded gaming studios; the company is behind titles such as Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series. Secondly, the setting for Elden Ring is crafted by George R.R. Martin, the fantasy novelist best known for writing the Game of Thrones series and helping to develop HBO’s television adaptation of the books.
The game has been in the public eye for years now, being first announced at video game trade show E3 in 2019. After several delays, the title is finally prepared for launch tomorrow, Feb. 25. And, to the delight of players, the game is receiving rave reviews from video game publications ahead of its release.
As a result of the coming release, investors have been flooding into NCBDY stock. Indeed, Bandai Namco is the company in charge of publishing the release.
As a result of the increase in trading, NCBDY stock is seeing a gain of about 6.5%. Other video game stocks are also getting love from the release, too; Kadokawa (OTCMKTS:KDKWF), the company in charge of publishing the game in Japan, closed up in Tokyo by about 9%.
