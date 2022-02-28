Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Crypto Go as Bulls Take Charge?

One of the top cryptocurrencies in the world, Ethereum (ETH-USD), is getting a lot of attention right now. Interest around Ethereum price predictions has surged as this coin has regained the $2,800 level today. Despite having fallen precipitously from its peak, many investors still use ETH-USD as a gauge of sentiment in the crypto markets.
Why? That’s partially because many investors view Ethereum to be the foundation of decentralized finance. Its blockchain is the basis on which most decentralized applications (DApps) are built. Additionally, a range of other crypto projects built to scale Ethereum couldn’t exist without it.
Plus, Ethereum is an investing story that continues to promise positive, growth-promoting catalysts.
Right now, Ethereum 2.0 is a huge part of this story. Incoming updates, which include sharding, should greatly improve Ethereum’s speed and energy-consciousness. Accordingly, there are many retail investors who remain bullish on ETH right now.
With that in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think ETH-USD could be headed.
Ethereum Price Predictions
For reference, ETH currently trades at $2,806 per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $5,163 and $15,245, respectively.
- CryptoNewsZ forecasts ETH could hit $7,500 in 2022, $8,500 in 2023, and $10,300 in 2025.
- Finally, Capital.com points out a range of 2023 Ethereum price targets, from $3,289 to $5,351.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.