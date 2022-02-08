Gala Price Predictions: Where Will a $5B NFT Bet Take the Red-Hot GALA Crypto?

Gala (CCC:GALA-USD) price predictions are in full bloom today after the gaming cryptocurrency jumped more than 117% to start the new month. Gala has taken the crypto world by storm with its latest major gains. Investors everywhere are wondering if this is simply a flash in the pan or the next big metaverse player.
So, what’s going on with Gala lately?
Well, after hitting a low of 17.7 cents on Feb. 2, GALA has been on a near-vertical upward trajectory, and investors are taking notice. Gala is the latest and greatest play-to-earn phenomenon that makes up the burgeoning metaverse. This week’s jump is largely attributable to the launch of several highly anticipated games, like “Spidertanks” and “Legends Reborn.”
Happy Lunar New Year! 🐅
Check out this new tank that the GAMEDIA team is working on… coming soon! 👀#YearOfTheTiger #GalaGames #SpiderTanks #playtoearn #blockchaingames pic.twitter.com/2kqy1cn1TZ
— Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) January 31, 2022
Aside from its play-to-earn function, the games will feature buyable plots of virtual land and real estate. This will allow some players to earn passive income by helping grow the games’ community. Gala has grown substantially in just the past few months. Currently, the Gala ecosystem hosts more than 120,000 users.
With GALA currently sitting at 32.8 cents, let’s see what the experts think about the token’s potential.
Gala Price Predictions: What’s Next for GALA?
- Wallet Investor views Gala as a standout buy. The site set a one-year forecast of 79.2 cents per token for more than 100% growth, within just a year. It also set a five-year price target of $2.66, representing a 717% increase from its current value.
- Gov Capital is even more bullish on the GALA crypto. The platform set a one-year forecast of $1.12 and a five-year prediction of $9.22 per token.
- Coin Quora is also bullish on Gala. It predicts that the token could break through the $1 resistance level by the end of the year. Long term, the site is also confident in the crypto’s potential. It set a 2025 price target of around $10 per token.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.