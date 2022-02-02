Internet Computer Price Predictions: Where Can the ICP Crypto Go With New DEX?

Today’s been an interesting day for investors in little-known cryptocurrency Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD). Today, a range of Internet Computer price predictions are getting adjusted, as this token soars more than 10% on a down day in the crypto world.
Any such upside move on a down day is worth noting. Among the key drivers of this move are two catalysts investors have their eye on right now.
First, reported plans to integrate Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) with Internet Computer have investors excited. According to the company’s recently released roadmap, these integrations are scheduled to take place some time this year. By integrating smart contract capabilities with these blockchains, investors may be banking on ICP being viewed as a scalability solution for these top blockchains.
The idea is that smart contracts on Internet Computer could allow Bitcoin to be sent without private keys. This sort of unchartered territory appears to have some investors intrigued. Others may be excited for what the multichain future may hold for Internet Computer.
The second catalyst investors are watching with Internet Computer is the launch of the first decentralized exchange on this network. The Sonic exchange was officially launched on Sunday, providing for token swaps among three tokens right now. However, additional functionality is expected to be rolled out over time. Users are able to trade these three token pairs, as well as provide liquidity to pools, to earn rewards.
All in all, investors have a lot to be excited about with Internet Protocol. Accordingly, let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed.
Internet Computer Price Predictions: Where Will ICP Go Next?
For context, ICP currently trades at $21.94 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor takes a bearish view of ICP. The site projects this token could be worth $3.49 in one year’s time.
- However, Digitalcoin is a bit more bullish. This site lists 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $33.72, $46.03 and $93.64, respectively, for ICP.
- CryptoNewsZ projects 2023 and 2025 price targets of $35.80 and $50, respectively, for this token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.