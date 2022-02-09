Shiba Inu Metaverse News Has the #ShibArmy Wagging Their Tails

#ShibArmy rejoice: Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) appears to be making serious headway in its most ambitious project yet. News this week exemplifies SHIB’s growth from the meme token of 2021 to a serious crypto play in 2022. The Shiba Inu metaverse is seeing its first big reveal to investors. And while the SHIB crypto is seeing a slight boost from the news, holders of the Doge Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD) crypto are the real winners.
It’s no surprise that Shiba Inu developers are making their moves now. Since the metaverse project was first announced, investors have been teased with different updates. Most notably, the team announced in mid-December that its metaverse would be handled by Playside Studios, an Australian video game developer with a deep catalog of projects.
In late January, the Shiba Inu Twitter page hinted to a huge announcement on the horizon. Since, the Shib Army has been on the edge of its seat anticipating word of the metaverse’s official name. This week, more information is finally surfacing, with plenty of things to be excited over.
The Shiba Inu Metaverse Comes a Step Closer to Reality With New Update
SHIB holders can rejoice today as the Shiba Inu team clues in the community more on the coming virtual space. A post to the official SHIB blog details lots of new developments to the Shiba Inu metaverse.
The blog post does not address the metaverse’s official name, referring to it still as the codename “Shiberse.” Developers say this name will be revealed later in February. But, it gives great insight into what users should expect from the final product. Most notably, the post details the plan for virtual real estate in the Shiba Inu metaverse experience.
Shiba Inu will be auctioning off plots of digital land in the SHIB metaverse ahead of a full release. This allows investors to get their first taste of the final product. Holders of Shiba Inu land will have early access to the metaverse project when appropriate. In order to avoid the headache associated with the hyped up release of land, developers will be implementing a queue system for buying plots.
To join the queue, one must be a holder of SHIB’s sibling token, LEASH. LEASH holders will be given first dibs on plots of land when these auctions take place. As a result of the news, LEASH prices are skyrocketing today; the token is gaining over 40% as this news surfaces. Trading volume of the token is rising by a whopping 350% as well.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.