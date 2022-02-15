Tron Price Predictions: Where Will the TRX Crypto Go Amid DAO Restructuring?

There are a number of unique crypto projects that investors are rightly looking closer at of late. Among the key tokens that’s generating interest today is Tron (TRX-USD). Interest in where this token is headed, as well as expert Tron price predictions, has surged following a key pivot this crypto project has made.
Like other projects looking to represent decentralization in its purest form, Tron is shifting to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure. A DAO allows crypto holders to vote on proposals in direct proportion to their holdings. In other words, it’s a more democratic way for those within an ecosystem to choose the direction a project heads.
In some ways, this is viewed very positively by investors. One of the key tenets of the crypto movement is decentralization. Allowing those invested in a project to vote on key issues is a big deal.
However, others suggest that having the experts and developers pick the direction of a project makes more sense. After all, these are the people who conceptualized what are often highly complex projects to set up in the first place.
While this debate rages on, let’s dive into where the experts see Tron headed from here.
Tron Price Predictions: What’s Next for TRX?
For context, TRX currently trades at $0.066 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor projects TRX could be worth 11.7 cents in one year and 32.4 cents in five years.
- CryptoNewsZ suggests a range of 12 cents to 20 cents is possible for TRX in 2022, a rather bullish prediction.
- CoinQuora forecasts a near-term price target of 7.1 cents to 15 cents, with potential upside as high as 40 cents per token in an ultra-bullish environment.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.