ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Will NFT Hype Take the APE Crypto?

Investors in any market — and in particular the crypto market — are always on watch for the next big thing. Today, the launch of ApeCoin (APE-USD) has driven a tremendous amount of interest in this space. In particular, investors are looking closely at ApeCoin price predictions, given today’s price action.
The launch of APE this morning saw the token near the $40 level. At the time of writing, though, the token’s value has imploded. It now trades around the $7.50 level this afternoon. That said, CoinMarketCap notes that early investors have still booked gains of 650%-plus.
As InvestorPlace’s Brenden Rearick points out, this launch gained a lot of attention for various reasons. Most notably, the project was not launched by Yuga Labs, the parent company behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) projects such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Instead, it was launched by the ApeCoin DAO, a decentralize autonomous organization that “seeks to decentralize the Bored Ape brand.”
Today, those who have seen the price surges in some Bored Ape NFTs may have been inclined to jump aboard the APE train. After all, success often breeds success.
Now, various top exchanges such as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) have already allowed trading for this token. As such, this isn’t some illiquid name that’s seeing incredible price action. That said, where APE could be headed next is what investors are likely more interested in. So, let’s see what the experts think.
ApeCoin Price Predictions
Currently, APE trades at $7.65 per token at the time of this writing.
- To start, WalletInvestor provides a rather bearish $0.002 one-year price target for the APE token.
- DigitalCoinPrice gives 2023, 2025 and 2028 price targets of 9 cents, 12 cents and 18 cents, respectively.
- Finally, PricePrediction suggests ApeCoin could hit 41 cents in 2023, 80 cents in 2025 and $2.33 in 2028.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.