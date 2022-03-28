Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go by 2025?

A massive rally in the overall crypto market is sending various tokens soaring today. Among the tokens that are seeing outsized interest is dog-inspired token Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). This bullish price action has pushed investors to consider where the expert Dogecoin price predictions lie right now.
Like other meme assets, Dogecoin is quietly surging toward a positive move on a year-to-date basis. While still a couple pennies off from this level, there’s certainly the potential for this token to catapult toward new highs in short order. That is, if this momentum continues.
Various technical indicators suggest this rally could just be getting underway. For high-risk tokens such as Dogecoin, reading the charts may be one of the only ways to get a handle on how this volatile asset may trade. Additionally, high levels of short liquidations are boosting these moves further, creating a rather volatile environment (which is great on up days).
With all that said, let’s dive into where the experts think this token could be headed.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For context, DOGE currently trades at 15 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of 29 cents and 86 cents, respectively, for DOGE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects DOGE could be worth 24 cents in one year and 89 cents in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward one-year and five-year price targets of 22 cents and 34 cents, respectively, on this token.
