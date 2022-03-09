LimeWire 2022 News: 6 Things to Know About New LimeWire NFTs Marketplace

Two decades ago, the peer-to-peer file sharing business was in full force. Among the leaders in this space was Limewire, one of the peer-to-peer file sharing companies that ended up going the way of Napster. However, this brand is coming back, with chatter around LimeWire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) picking up recently.
That’s right, every millennial’s favorite black market streaming service is coming back to life. Limewire NFTs are reportedly coming to market in May, in a launch that many are interested in right now.
Indeed, this brand is one with a significant cachet. For those who witnessed the transition from physical music to digital files that could be (and were) shared in violation of copyright laws, the early 2000’s were an interesting time. Limewire’s brand is one that many attributed their childhood too.
Let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about this new NFT launch.
What to Know About Limewire NFTs
- Paul and Julian Zehetmayr will bring this Limewire NFT marketplace to life.
- The brothers hope to bring a marketplace to connect artists and fans in a new way.
- According to the company’s release, “fans and collectors will be able to buy and trade a variety of music-related assets, such as limited editions, pre-release music, unreleased demos, graphical artwork, exclusive live versions, as well as digital merchandise and backstage content.”
- Reportedly, a number of payment options will be made available to users, including crypto and credit cards.
- The hope is to further the growth of the NFT space via an iconic brand.
- So far, this platform has already gained interest from notable investors and artists, such as the Wu-Tang Clan.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.