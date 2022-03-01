Polkadot Price Predictions Pops as Ukraine Accepts DOT Crypto Donations

Here's where the experts think Polkadot could be headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 1, 2022, 3:02 pm EST

The crypto market certainly never fails to provide catalysts to watch. Right now, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, there’s more news flow than we’ve seen in a while. For investors in Polkadot (DOT-USD), this has meant some rather bullish Polkadot price predictions of late.

There’s reason for this. Along with many of its crypto peers, Polkadot has stepped up its efforts to support Ukraine. Founder Gavin Wood has reportedly donated more than $5 million to the effort. Additionally, the Ukrainian government has allowed for Polkadot donations, something many seem to be taking advantage of.

In these tenuous times, crypto investors have stepped up to do their part. What’s broadly seen as an unjust invasion of an otherwise docile nation has spurred anger and empathy among many. Accordingly, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that more than 24,000 digital asset donations have taken place since the onset of this conflict.

With that in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think Polkadot could be headed from here.

Polkadot Price Predictions

For context, DOT currently trades at $18.90 per token, at the time of writing.

  • Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $32.64 and $93.71, respectively, for DOT.
  • CryptoNewsZ suggests DOT could hit $38 in 2022, $26-$37 in 2023 and $40 in 2025.
  • Finally, DigitalCoinPrice provides 2023, 2025 and 2028 price targets of $28.06, $45.27 and $67.22, respectively, for DOT.

