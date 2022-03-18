Solana Price Predictions: How High Can Coinbase Wallet Take the SOL Crypto?

Solana (SOL-USD) is certainly one of the top coins that cryptocurrency investors have on their radars. Why? Well, Solana is a network that’s seeing tremendous growth right now. Accordingly, rising Solana price predictions continue to unfold as bullish sentiment builds around the SOL crypto.
So where is this growth coming from?
The Solana network is one with lightning-fast transaction times and very low fees, relative to the market. This has made Solana a go-to choice for developers looking to build the next decentralized applications.
However, there’s another reason why investors are bullish on Solana today. News that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced support for Solana-ecosystem tokens via its Coinbase Wallet product has investors excited. This move comes following the decision for Coinbase to list three Solana tokens. This is a big endorsement for Solana, the first ecosystem outside of Ethereum (ETH-USD) to have tokens on its network listed.
For those excited about where Solana is headed, let’s dive into some price predictions.
Solana Price Predictions
For context, SOL currently trades at $90.74 per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $207 and $709, respectively, for SOL.
- CoinPriceForecast suggests SOL could hit $209 in one year, $373 in three years, and $528 in five years.
- Capital.com forecasts a wide range of outcomes for Solana, with price targets ranging from $109-$217 over the next year.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.