Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot SOL Crypto Go by 2025?

Among the cryptocurrencies garnering significant attention right now is Solana (SOL-USD). This top-10 coin is one that has gained tremendous momentum. Accordingly, interest in Solana price predictions is surging.
Today, there are a few interesting catalysts Solana investors are considering. The first is that exchange-traded fund provider WisdomTree has announced the launch of a Solana exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe.
Although it seems investors are largely brushing off this news due to the wide range of exchange-traded products for crypto, it is worth watching. These ETPs allow a broader investor base to enter the crypto world. This is true for both retail and institutional investors.
The other catalyst SOL crypto fans are watching is a report that OpenSea could launch support for Solana-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This would be a big vote of confidence in the crypto that touts itself as an Ethereum (ETH-USD) rival.
With these catalysts in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think Solana could be headed.
Solana Price Predictions
For context, SOL currently trades near $110 per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year forecast for SOL of $220 and $668, respectively.
- Similarly, Gov. Capital projects SOL could be worth $506 in one year and $3,981 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice forecasts a one-year and five-year price target of $161 and $255, respectively, for SOL.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.