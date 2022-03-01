Waves Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot WAVES Crypto Go Next?

This week, all eyes are once again on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. For crypto investors, this has turned out to be a bullish catalyst for a number of reasons. Among the cryptocurrencies on watch today is Waves (WAVES-USD), with investors’ increased interest in Waves price predictions.
This interest comes mainly due to this project’s founder. Sasha Ivanov is a Ukrainian-born scientist who has built a highly scalable protocol many investors are bullish on for its own merits. However, Ivanov’s ties to Ukraine have given crypto investors a very simple reason to invest in this platform: It’s Ukrainian-led.
Waves is currently launching its next-generation platform, which will employ a range of infrastructure enhancements. These include various decentralized finance features, the ability for decentralized autonomous organization (DAOs) to be set up, and NFT marketplaces and other projects as well. For users and investors, Waves is an up-and-coming project that’s making waves (I had to do it).
Today’s rise of more than 40% in the token price of WAVES has this crypto knocking on the door of the top 50 tokens by market capitalization. Let’s dive into where the experts think this cryptocurrency could be headed from here.
Waves Price Predictions
For context, WAVES currently trades at $17.90 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $24.08 and $71.72, respectively, for WAVES.
- Similarly, DigitalCoinPrice extends one-year, three-year and five-year WAVES price targets of $27.59, $36.48 and $36.20, respectively.
- Finally, CoinQuora provides a near-term price target range of $8.18-$40 for WAVES.
