4 Under-The-Radar Play to Earn Cryptos to Hold for the Long Term

- Play to earn crypto is a developing space that could score big if the metaverse develops further.
- Cosmic Champs (COSG): Beta release can increase the value of COSG.
- MAD Metaverse (METAFUEL): If NFTs and the Metaverse gains significant popularity in the future, this token can be profitable.
- Illuvium (ILV): A full release of the game is likely to make ILV rebound.
- Verasity (VRA): Although not a game, VRA can indirectly profit from crypto gaming as a whole.
The Play2Earn space is one of the fastest-growing segments in crypto today. It entered the mainstream in 2021, and it is expected to be a large segment of the gaming industry in the coming years.
As the name depicts, the users playing a Play2Earn game can earn crypto for the time they spend. And in some cases, such as Axie Infinity (AXS-USD), these assets can reach multi-billion dollar market capitalizations.
I believe that P2E games are likely to be very popular in the future once projects such as the Metaverse start to kick off. Thus, if you think that blockchain technology will spill over into the $173 billion gaming industry in the future, I have found 4 P2E crypto games to explore.
|COSG
|Cosmic Champs
|$0.18
|METAFUEL
|Mad Metaverse
|$0 (Q2 2022 Release)
|ILV
|Illuvium
|$483.97
|VRA
|Verasity
|$0.017
Under-The-Radar Play to Earn Crypto: Cosmic Champs
Leveraging the performance capabilities of the Algorand (ALGO-USD) blockchain, Cosmic Champs (COSG-USD) wants to present users with a Play2Earn (P2E) game that is not only rewarding but is also equally fun to play. The project is being developed by gaming studio Mad Shapes and is considered a top P2E game of the year by CoinMarketCap.
Using their mobile devices, players can enter the Cosmic Champs universe, choose a Cosmic Champ, start exploring the vast space, engage with other players and be rewarded for it. The native token for this game, Cosmic Gold, launched on the 21st of April this year and has since risen by more than 200%.
Users can earn COSG by playing. Token holders can either stake it, acquire in-game items (NFTs), or use it for community governance. Cosmic Champs has some exciting plans for its users in 2022, including its first season of NFTs and a beta release. However, the token has been released quite recently and it may be a while before the price stabilizes.
MAD Metaverse
The P2E game that has introduced the mutation mechanism to the world of NFTs, MAD Metaverse, is planning the release of 10,200 MAD Metascientists this quarter. Anyone who wishes to begin playing in the MAD Metaverse will need a MAD Metascientist, which players will have to get via auction OpenSea. The player will also receive one Metacell along with a Metascientist.
In the game users will get the opportunity to breed rare nano cells, one of the rarest NFTs on the MAD Metaverse. Players will also be able to earn Meta Fuel (METAFUEL-USD) while playing, which is the P2E game’s native token. If players wish, they can use third-party NFTs to aid the evolution of their Metacell, which is another feature of the MAD Metaverse P2E game.
MAD Metaverse can be an outlier in the currently declining NFT market due to its innovation of a “mutating mechanism.”
The mechanism enables players to breed their MAD NFTs with popular NFT collections, such as Bored Apes. Overall, MAD Metaverse seems to be a promising and fun-to-play P2E game coming out this spring.
However, the game and the tokens are yet to be released. Therefore, it will only be possible to invest after the Q2 release.
Under-The-Radar Play to Earn Crypto: Illuvium
The Ethereum (ETH-USD) based Illuvium (ILV-USD) is among the most-awaited P2E games today. In this open-world role-playing game, players journey through different landscapes passing various hurdles. The aim is to capture Illuvials, the unique creatures. It is a very adventurous game that can attract a significant player base when released fully.
Illuvium is currently down 74% from its all-time high. However, I can still see the token being profitable. Any significant partnerships or news about the game can give ILV a short-term spike. However, it is best not to expect profitability in the short term as the P2E segment of the gaming industry is still relatively new.
In the case of Illuvium, the market cap has been stuck around $300 million for the past month, which is quite significant for a P2E game. Nonetheless, I believe that it can still be profitable in the long term once the game is fully released.
Verasity
While not a P2E game, Verasity (VRA-USD) can still be considered a good investment for those looking to diversify into blockchain gaming. Primarily known for its patented proof of view technology, Verasity has become quite well-known in the crypto gaming industry since launching its esports streaming service VeraEsports.
The platform also has exclusive streaming rights to tournaments from AAA publishers like Riot Games and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Games.
Verasity currently trades at $0.01717 with a market cap of $76.7 million. The token is down, similar to the rest of the market. Still, as I’ve mentioned earlier, it can be a good long-term investment once the P2E segment becomes a significant part of the gaming industry.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.