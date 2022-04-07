Ethereum Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot ETC Crypto Go Next?

With so much attention surrounding the upcoming Ethereum (ETH-USD) merge, crypto investors have a lot to consider. After all, Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is the end result of a previous hard fork of the original Ethereum. Whether such a scenario will play out with this merge now has some investors intrigued with Ethereum Classic price predictions.
Indeed, the technical aspects of large-scale network updates can be convoluted and complex. Nodes are required to update to the new standard or face relegation to a fork of the chain. Whether this update goes smoothly or not remains to be seen. In the past, though, issues have certainly materialized with such large-scale undertakings.
Additionally, another factor investors are considering is the fact that ETC still runs on a proof-of-work consensus mechanism. This means crypto miners may gravitate toward this network to retain income streams. Accordingly, speculation around whether this will take stakers away from ETH is something investors are digesting.
So, with these complex dynamics in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think Ethereum Classic could be headed.
Ethereum Classic Price Predictions
For context, ETC currently trades at around $42 per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year ETC price forecasts of $74.90 and $184.44, respectively.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects that ETC will be worth $70.01 in one year and $245.51 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice forecasts ETC to reach $63.99 in April 2023. By April 2027, it currently expects the coin to reach $144.48.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.