Solana Price Predictions: Where Will a Robinhood Listing Take the SOL Crypto?

Solana (SOL-USD) fans are surely in good spirits today after trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) added the cryptocurrency to its offerings. Solana price predictions are running nearly as hot as the coin itself, which is up nearly 6% so far today.
What do you need to know about Solana today?
Well, the No. 6 crypto by market capitalization is up this morning on a recent Robinhood update that added four digital currencies to the crypto section of the platform. Indeed, this morning Robinhood added Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Compound (COMP-USD) and Polygon (MATIC-USD).
The news comes as a welcome surprise to crypto fans, as it nearly guarantees a short-term jump. This is certainly holding true so far today.
Solana has seen its share of turbulence as the crypto market has experienced uncertainty-related volatility. Today’s news could be just what the doctor ordered for crypto fans waiting for a bullish indicator.
With SOL sitting at roughly $108 per coin, let’s see what the experts think about the coin’s potential.
Solana Price Predictions
- Wallet Investor predicts Solana will make strong gains in the short and long terms. It set a one-year forecast of $243 per coin and a five-year price target of $768.
- CoinPriceForecast is also bullish on SOL, setting a year-end price target of $118, while setting a 2024 prediction of $151 for the coin.
- Finally, Crowd Wisdom’s average 2022 price target for Solana is $142 per coin, reflecting strong growth through the year.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.