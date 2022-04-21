Tron Price Predictions: Where Will a Stablecoin Launch Take the TRX Crypto?

Tron (TRX-USD) price predictions are gaining traction today as crypto traders wonder where TRX will go after an announcement today.
The news moving TRX higher today comes from its founder, Justin Sun. He’s revealed plans to launch an algorithmic stablecoin on the Tron blockchain. This new stablecoin will be called USDD and Sun is using $10 billion of crypto as collateral for the stablecoin.
This will have USDD operating similar to other algorithmic stablecoins, such as TerraUSD (UST-USD) and Frax Finance (FRAX-USD). For comparison, other stablecoins, including Tether (USDT-USD) and USD Coin (USDC-USD) use U.S. dollars stored in bank accounts for collateral.
Keeping this news in mind, let’s see where TRX price predictions expect the crypto to head in the future.
Tron Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our price predictions with expectations for TRX to hit $0.1053 over the course of a year.
- Wallet Investor is next on our list with the publication expecting Tron to hit $0.0938 in one year’s time.
- DigitalCoinPrice has the most bullish price prediction for Tron with estimates placing it at 11 cents in 2023.
TRX is up 14.5% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.