Why Is Total Helium (TTLHF) Stock Up Today?

As far as commodities go, there are plenty of options for investors to dive into. Whether it’s precious metals, oil and gas, corn, or base metals used for batteries and other technologies, there’s enough to keep investors busy already. However, one commodity many investors may not be watching is helium. And in this space, Total Helium (OTCMKTS:TTLHF) is one stock that’s garnering attention. Today, TTLHF stock has surged more than 20% on impressive volume. That’s not an ordinary move for this helium producer.
When I think of helium, I immediately think of balloons. However, this industrial gas is an important component of many key products. Used in hard drives, helium is a necessary component for key sectors such as super computing, research and MRI machines. We learn something new every day.
As it turns out, helium reserves typically coincide with natural gas fields, providing additional upside for producers willing to extract this gas. A non-renewable resource, helium is starting to come into focus, due to an “unprecedented shortage” seen of late.
Let’s dive into what this means for investors.
Why TTLHF Stock Is Soaring Today
Typically a rather calm mover, Total Helium has been on a tear of late. Over the past month, shares of this small-cap company have surged approximately 50%. Accordingly, it’s clear that this current helium shortage is something investors may start paying closer attention to.
Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company. This firm provides extraction and storage services for various properties, and is currently drilling in key parts of the U.S. For investors looking for domestic helium production, this $100 million market cap company appears to be the way to go.
Indeed, going straight to the producer appears to be the way most investors are looking to play this space. Helium prices have continued higher and may continue to do so for some time. Thus, Total Helium’s balance sheet may start to look much prettier in short order. At least, that’s what the market is pricing in.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.