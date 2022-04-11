Why Is VNET Group (VNET) Stock Up Today?

On an otherwise red day in the market VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is outperforming after receiving an unsolicited buyout offer. In fact, VNET stock closed up nearly 30% with roughly three times the average daily volume of shares trading hands.
Notably, this move comes amid rather bearish price action across the board in the market today. Interest rates continue to surge higher, forcing investors to adjust their valuation models downward. For most growth stocks, this isn’t a good thing.
However, VNET, a company focused on providing hosting services to internet companies, has been relatively immune to these macroeconomic concerns today. That’s because the company has reportedly received an unsolicited buyout offer.
Let’s dive into what this means for investors considering VNET.
VNET Stock Surges on Unsolicited Offer
In general, unsolicited offers for anything are great. Somebody else wants what you’re providing, and is willing to pay up.
In this case, VNET’s unsolicited buyer is proposing to pay $8 per American depositary share (ADS). Currently, shares of VNET stock are trading around $7 per share, signaling the market is pricing in some sort of discount.
Why is that?
Well, for starters, VNET Group is a company that operates out of China. Chinese stocks have been hit hard by regulatory concerns in recent months. Among these concerns is a geopolitical spat between the U.S. and China over U.S. listings for Chinese stocks. The U.S. is requiring that Chinese companies follow U.S. reporting standards before listing domestically. Delisting fears have dragged U.S.-listed Chinese companies down in 2022.
Additionally, it appears the market is still trying to determine whether this offer is tangible or not. For now, it’s good news for investors in VNET. However, this will certainly be an interesting stock to watch from here.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.