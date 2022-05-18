Flow Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the FLOW Crypto?

- Flow (FLOW-USD) is the latest crypto to be listed on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)
- After listing on Coinbase, tokens often tend to surge in the ensuing months
- This type of surge is known as the “Coinbase effect,” driving near-term interest
Like the broader markets, cryptos are getting hammered again. With the total crypto market moving down roughly 2% right now, investors may be looking for the coins experiencing some buying pressure. Flow is one of these names; the crypto has bucked the trend, up 3% at the time of writing. That has interest in Flow price predictions picking up today.
Much of the broad-based interest in FLOW appears to be due to a big listing announcement. Specifically, crypto exchange Coinbase announced that Flow will be the latest crypto investors can trade on the platform. Now, the “Coinbase effect” is taking Flow higher.
Upon listing on major exchanges, investors in a particular crypto gain increased liquidity. Given the nascent stage the crypto market is in, liquidity is especially important. Being able to enter or exit positions in a reasonable time frame helps attract investors to particular coins. Additionally, many less-technical investors may only want to buy cryptos listed on certain exchanges, such as Coinbase.
Given the relatively strong market presence Coinbase has in the United States, this move should boost interest in the FLOW crypto over the near term. However, many investors really want to know where FLOW will go over the medium to long term.
Let’s dive into what the experts think its trajectory could be.
Flow Price Predictions
For context, FLOW currently trades at $2.94. Unfortunately, both WalletInvestor and Gov Capital don’t appear to be bullish on FLOW, despite the recent listing news.
- WalletInvestor provides only a one-year forecast of 19 cents for FLOW.
- Gov Capital provide no price projection for FLOW, citing a downtrend in price “since its inception.”
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice projects that FLOW could average $4.17 in one year and $6.70 in five years.
