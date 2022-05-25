Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will Coinbase Listing Take the SAND Crypto?

- Today, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced that The Sandbox (SAND-USD) token will be supported on its platform
- The Sandbox is a key player in the blockchain-based metaverse space
- Interest in Sandbox price predictions has grown today as the token surges 7%
Investors in the crypto world know how important a Coinbase listing is to any token. For investors in The Sandbox, this is certainly proving to be the case. Today, the more than 7% surge in SAND is now leading many investors to seek out Sandbox price predictions.
After being listed on Coinbase, many cryptos tend to experience months of positive price action. However, the precedent for this trend comes from the previous bull market. Accordingly, investors should take the “Coinbase effect” with a grain of salt these days.
That said, in this market, any catalyst is a good catalyst. So, today’s announcement that Coinbase will support transfers and trading of SAND is certainly providing interest in the metaverse crypto.
Let’s dive into where the experts see SAND headed from here.
Sandbox Price Predictions
For context, SAND trades at $1.36 per token at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $4.08 and $14.54 for SAND, respectively.
- Gov Capital projects one-year and five-year price targets of $11.37 and $100.74.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists forward average one-year and five-year targets of $1.99 and $3.07 for the token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.