BNB Price Predictions: Where Will the BNB Crypto Go Next?

A top-5 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BNB Coin (BNB-USD) doesn’t usually get the attention it deserves. Accordingly, expert BNB price predictions may not be something top of mind for crypto investors, typically.
That said, this token is one that’s certainly worth looking at for long-term investors interested in crypto. That’s mainly because BNB is the token which powers Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. While many U.S. investors may be users of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Binance actually dominates the global centralized crypto exchange market. Operating in more than 100 countries (and select states in the U.S. via Binance.us), Binance has grown into a global behemoth, on the token trading and options trading side.
It’s the derivatives side of the equation that many investors tend to gravitate toward Binance for. This exchange’s utility and functionality is impressive, and makes BNB a token to consider. As transactions grow on Binance, the need for BNB to pay for transactions increases. Thus, this token is a good proxy for growth in the centralized exchange space.
Like other major tokens, BNB has dipped today. However, on a forward-looking basis, let’s see where the experts think this token could go next.
BNB Price Predictions
For context, BNB-USD currently trades at $296 per token, at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price forecast of $570.41 and $1,575, respectively, for BNB.
- Similarly, Gov.capital projects BNB-USD could be worth $626.55 in one year and $2,492 in five years.
- Finally, Digitalcoinprice suggests BNB-USD could average $420.69 (not a typo) in 2023 and $710.94 in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.