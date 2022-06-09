Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off another day of trading with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thurday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is soaring more than 17% after announcing plans to discuss clinical trial data next week.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares are gaining close to 16% in pre-market trading.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock is surging almost 15% with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are rising over 14% as it makes a major payment toward its acquisition of Ceautamed Worldwide.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock is gaining more than 12% following a recent software breakthrough.
- VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) shares are increasing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock is climbing nearly 10% after a shareholder expressed their thoughts on how much it would cost to take the company private.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are getting a more than 9% boost this morning.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is jumping over 9% after entering into a warrant repurchase agreement.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares are up more than 9% alongside the release of results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock is plummeting close to 18% following its trading debut yesterday.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) shares are diving over 17% after being granted a patent for its method of treating seizure disorders.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock is tumbling almost 16% as it retreats from a massive rally on Wednesday.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are taking a more than 14% beating after releasing its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock is falling over 13% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares are dropping more than 9% with the release of its earnings report for Q1 2022.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is decreasing over 9%, which continues a fall from Wednesday.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares are dipping more than 8% as it retreats from a rally yesterday.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is slipping nearly 8% following a rally on new drug plans.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% after rallying earlier this week on merger news.
