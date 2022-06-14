Tron Price Predictions: Where Will TRX Go Amid an Ugly Crypto Crash?

- Tron (TRX-USD) is slipping Tuesday as a crypto crash continues.
- This comes after its stablecoin slipped below its pegged value yesterday.
- As such, we’re checking in on the latest TRX price predictions today.
Tron (TRX-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as investors wonder where it will head after the crypto crash subsides.
Tron recently scared traders when its new stablecoin, USDD (USDD-USD), slipped below its pegged price yesterday. This saw the developers of the crypto buying $700 million in assets in an effort to keep the stablecoin from falling further.
This comes as other stablecoins, such as TerraUSD (USTC-USD), ended up crashing. That’s causing ongoing concerns for investors and isn’t helping faith in TRX alongside the ongoing crypto crash.
But where do experts think Tron is heading? Let’s get into their latest price predictions for TRX below!
Tron Price Predictions
- Wallet Investor starts off our list with a one-year price forecast of $0.0786 for the crypto.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next, as it expects TRX to trade for an average price of $0.088 in 2023.
- Gov Capital closes out our price predictions for Tron with a one-year estimate of $0.12463815826486.
To put these price predictions in perspective, Tron was trading for $0.059 per token as of Tuesday morning. It’s also worth noting that TRX is down 7.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing. It’s also down 17.5% over the last 12 months.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.