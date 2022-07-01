Avalanche Price Predictions: What’s Next for the AVAX Crypto After Price Spike?

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday after the crypto saw a major spike in price early this morning.
The exact reason behind that spike is unknown as there’s no recent news about AVAX. However, it is worth noting that its 24-hour trading volume is up 7.7% as of this writing.
So what exactly is Avalanche? It’s “an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications.” The company claims to be the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry when measured by time-to-finality.
With that knowledge in hand, let’s go over the latest price predictions for AVAX that traders will want to keep in mind!
Avalanche Price Predictions
- WalletInvestors starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $55.917 for the crypto.
- Next up is Coin Price Forecast with its estimate of $30.56 per token for the end of 2022.
- CryptoNewZ is next on our list with its estimate of $55 for 2023.
- CoinPedia closes out our price predictions for AVAX with an average estimate of $48.83 by the end of 2023.
Those price predictions are looking good for Avalance considering it was trading for about $16.03 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that AVAX is down slightly over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.