Ethereum Classic Price Predictions: Where Will AntPool Take the ETC Crypto?

What a day it’s been for investors in Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD). This token has surged more than 40% over the past 24 hours, at the time of writing. Accordingly, it’s no surprise to see interest in Ethereum Classic price predictions surging.
We’ll get to those predictions in a minute. But first, let’s discuss what’s driving this rally today.
Much of the interest in Ethereum Classic is tied to Ethereum (ETH-USD) itself. A fork of the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Classic is often viewed as the “younger brother” of the more established ecosystem juggernaut.
While many have lost focus on Ethereum Classic, for good reason, there are many that are looking at this blockchain once again. That’s primarily because the Ethereum merge now has a semi-hard date of Sept. 19. This merge will turn Ethereum into a proof-of-stake blockchain, effectively making proof-of-work mining on Ethereum obsolete.
Thus, for miners looking for an Ethereum-like blockchain to mine, there’s always Ethereum Classic. Accordingly, along with positive comments made by Ethereum founder Vitalek Buterin on Twitter, as well as a recent AntPool investment of $10 million, investors have a number of catalysts to watch for this project.
Let’s dive into those expert price predictions, shall we?
Ethereum Classic Price Predictions
For context, ETC currently trades at $39.75 per token, at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year forecast of $39.09 and $95.22, respectively, for ETC.
- Similarly, Gov.capital projects ETC could be worth $56.19 in one year and $232.53 in five years.
- Finally, Digitalcoinprice puts forward an average price target of $59.54 for 2023 and $94.11 for 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.