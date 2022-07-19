QS Stock Fans Want Answers Ahead of QuantumScape’s Q2 Earnings

Investors are patiently waiting for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to report earnings. The battery maker confirmed that it will report second-quarter results on July 27 after market close. Meanwhile, the former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has yet to launch its hotly anticipated solid-state battery. QS stock is also currently a far cry from its December 2020 high of $131. Today, shares trade in the $10 range.
QuantumScape seeks to develop a solid-state battery that does not use traditional lithium-ion battery materials, such as “flammable liquid or gel electrolyte.” Solid-state batteries can also be lighter and smaller as well as charge faster than lithium-ion batteries of similar capacity.
That said, it has been two years since QS stock debuted on the public markets and there is still no battery in sight. Back in 2020, CEO Jagdeep Singh promised a solid-state battery by roughly 2025, per CNBC. Singh said the battery will have several improvements over lithium-ion batteries, including improved charging times, increased range and temperature resistance.
Fortunately, though, QuantumScape recently enrolled the help of Say Technologies to connect retail investors with executives. Say Technologies allows retail investors to publicly ask management questions and allows participants to upvote certain questions.
Let’s get into the details.
QS Stock: Fans Ask QuantumScape Questions Ahead of Earnings
At the time of this writing, investors have submitted 217 questions to QuantumScape. In total, around 1,020 investors have participated in the event. These investors collectively own almost 383,000 shares of QS stock.
The most popular question, with more than 600 upvotes? Investors asked the company, “What car makers will you be supplying batteries to?”
QuantumScape currently has partnerships with four automakers. However, only one automaker — Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) — has been publicly disclosed. The remaining companies include “a top-10 global manufacturer and an international luxury automotive company” as well as a “top-ten automaker by global revenues.”
The company announced its latest partner in March. AutoEvolution reports that the unnamed automaker decided to sign the partnership after testing QuantumScape’s cells in its own labs.
The next two most popular questions on Say are: “When are you planning to commercialize the product?” and “When will we see the tech being fully developed? Whats the timeline?” Both of these questions have more than 400 upvotes.
These two questions are ultimately only answerable by management. However, if answered, it will be interesting to see whether QuantumScape is still targeting a 2025 release date for its battery.
