RMO Stock Alert: Romeo Power Announces Huge Growth Plans

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is trending again after the electric vehicle (EV) battery-pack maker announced a development involving its new plant.
Specifically, Romeo Power disclosed yesterday that it is nearly finished transitioning to a new factory. Located in California, the plant will facilitate growth and “enhance the quality and cost-effectiveness” of Romeo’s offerings. The company says the factory is “already supporting battery pack and technology development.”
Romeo Power CEO Susan Brennan elaborated:
“We have a clear understanding of the electrification needs in Off-Highway and Marine applications, and we are well prepared to deliver our prestigious battery packs to accelerate the future of these sectors.”
RMO stock is currently down more than 11% despite the news.
RMO Stock and Further Developments
What else is going on with RMO stock?
On June 10, Romeo disclosed that it had “received a non-compliance letter from NYSE” because its share price had dropped below $1. That puts it in violation of New York Stock Exchange rules. Currently, RMO stock trades around 56 cents.
That’s not all, though. On May 9, the battery-pack maker announced first-quarter results. Romeo generated $11.6 million of revenue in Q1, meeting expectations. In the report, Romeo added that it had a backlog of $412 million as of the end of Q1.
Finally, the company announced on May 6 that it has been chosen to provide lithium-ion batteries for an unamed U.S. EV manufacturer.
Last year, Romeo went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Its current market capitalization is $85 million. On average, analysts expect the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents this year and an EPS loss of $1.21 in 2023. Average top-line estimates call for revenue of $46 million in 2022 and $118.5 million in 2023.
