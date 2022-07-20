ToughBuilt (TBLT) Stock Squeezes 60% Higher

One of today’s most impressive movers is ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT). Up more than 60% in earlier trading, TBLT stock has since given up some of its gains, sitting around 40% higher in late-afternoon trading. However, after such a move, investors may wonder what’s going on with this otherwise lowkey stock.
As it turns out, it is ToughBuilt’s short interest that has investors excited today. According to some sources, the percentage of the company’s float that’s sold short is over 100%. This can happen when stocks are heavily shorted, to the extent that short volume exceeds trading volume on a given day. In other words, short-sellers are holding their ground.
Today’s move higher suggests that a short squeeze could be underway for ToughBuilt. While this stock has given up some of its gains, it’s unclear how much of today’s falloff this afternoon is tied to profit taking. Accordingly, perhaps we’ll see this spike continue.
Let’s dive into what investors should make of this move in ToughBuilt today.
Is TBLT Worth a Speculative Bet Here?
The kinds of short squeezes that take stocks on a 60% intraday ride are the kind many speculators are looking for. In this market, it has been difficult to ride any sort of momentum rally. That’s because most of the momentum has been to the downside, with many declaring the retail meme stock trader dead.
Today’s price action with TBLT stock suggests there are still a few speculators left. And given ToughBuilt’s rather impressive short volume, it appears this stock was an easy target.
We’ll have to monitor how this company’s short interest changes in the days to come. Perhaps enough short sellers covered during this rally as to make the stock unattractive for speculators. That said, should this momentum continue, it’s possible we could have another runner on our hands. In any case, this stock will be fun to watch from here.
