Billionaire Philippe Laffont Just Doubled Down on Li Auto (LI) Stock

Big investors appear to be betting on LI stock

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 18, 2022, 2:09 pm EDT
  • Li Auto (LI) stock is trading slightly lower today but still outperforming many of its peers.
  • Interest in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker appears to be increasing as institutional investors jump aboard.
  • Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management more than doubled its stake in LI stock.
Li Auto(Li Xiang) brand logo and electric car in store. A Chinese EV(electric vehicle) company
Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock has been one of the better-performing Chinese electric vehicle (EV) names this year. Down marginally for 2022, shares are doing a heck of a lot better than the overall Nasdaq. Accordingly, there’s continued interest around LI stock as a potential “sturdy” growth bet in otherwise uncertain times.

Institutional investors seem to agree. In particular, Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management just added to his position in LI stock in a big way this past quarter, more than doubling the stake.

According to a recent 13-F filing, Coatue added more than 610,000 shares of LI this past quarter. Now, the market seems to be viewing this vote of confidence positively; shares are down, but not nearly as much as some of the EV company’s peers.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this recent move.

LI Stock Continues to Outperform, Driven By Institutional Interest

Of course, this position is still a relatively small stake for Coatue Management. The company’s LI holdings — which amount to around $34 million as of the date of the filing — only account for 0.41% of the fund. However, the investment is still a substantial increase from the small nibble the fund made in the past for Li Auto.

Other moves into higher-growth tech stocks have also piqued investors’ interest lately. Coatue is a massive fund with more than $70 billion in assets under management. Because of that, where it decides to deploy capital matters to investors a great deal.

So, the fact Coatue has picked up Li Auto as a growth holding is actually quite notable. Investors looking at the high-growth Chinese EV market may be taking cues from this move. LI stock will undoubtedly be interesting to watch from here.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/08/billionaire-philippe-laffont-just-doubled-down-on-li-auto-li-stock/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC