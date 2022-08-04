Flow Price Predictions: Where Will Instagram Partnership Take the FLOW Crypto?

One of today’s big movers in the crypto market is Flow (FLOW-USD). This unique blockchain network has been touted as a key platform for a number of high-profile NFT projects. Accordingly, interest in FLOW, and Flow price predictions, has remained high.
However, following today’s more-than-30% move in this coin, interest is higher across the board. The Flow crypto has moved into a top-30 spot in the crypto rankings (in terms of market capitalization), propelling it into the discussion for many investors who only focus on the largest projects out there.
With NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties, and Dapper Wallet among the innovations Flow has brought to the market, this project is one that’s been on the radar of many NFT enthusiasts for some time. That said, the previously announced move for Instagram to support NFTs from Flow has gone into effect today. For investors looking for a catalyst, this appears to be a relatively significant one.
With this in mind, let’s dive into where the experts see this coin headed from here.
Flow Crypto Price Predictions
For context, FLOW currently trades at $2.54 per coin.
- WalletInvestor has a rather bearish 1-year price target of 16 cents on FLOW.
- Similarly, Gov Capital provides a price target of $0 for this token, furthering the bear case for this project.
- However, DigitalCoinPrice does provide an average price target of $3.61 for 2023 and $5.79 for 2027, for FLOW.
