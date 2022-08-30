NOW OPEN: Register for Our First Ever Rapid Cash Flow Summit

Luke Lango will reveal how to start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Wed, August 31 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Iran Crypto Imports Could Inspire Russia to Dodge Sanctions With Digital Money

Russia could be taking cues on how to avoid sanctions from Iran crypto imports

By Brenden Rearick, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Aug 30, 2022, 3:56 pm EDT
  • Iran has announced a green light for businesses to pay for imports with cryptocurrency.
  • It placed a $10 million import on cars at the beginning of the month.
  • With the news, Russian officials have voiced a desire to do something similar within the nation.
Iran crypto - Iran Crypto Imports Could Inspire Russia to Dodge Sanctions With Digital Money

Source: Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock

At the beginning of the year, cryptocurrency took a front-and-center role in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As the Russian government saw speedy sanctions from around the world, many feared it could turn to crypto to subvert these penalties. While this debate was over only shortly after it had begun, new Iran crypto imports have proven crypto really does have the power to help countries out of sanction jams. Russian officials are starting to take note.

Being a mostly unregulated market, crypto is very attractive for criminals. One aspect in particular is the presence of mixers and privacy coins — tools used to ensure nobody can track one’s transactions. This has led to actions like the U.S. Treasury’s sanctions against Tornado Cash, for example, a piece of news that has brought with it a lot of blowback.

With the invasion of Ukraine, several nations turned against Russia through sanctions on imports and exports to and from the country. But with these sanctions came worry that Russia would turn to crypto, with its lack of regulations and ease of anonymity, to avoid sanctions. Lots of crypto commentators denied the possibility of sanction evasion on such a scale through digital assets.

Either way, it appeared Russia was not interested in crypto to begin with. While Russian President Vladimir Putin toyed with capitalizing on the country’s crypto mining capabilities, he signed a bill into law banning crypto transactions in July.

But, could Russia be softening its stance? In the wake of Iran’s new embrace of the technology, an official of the European nation wants to mirror the country’s crypto imports.

Iran Crypto Imports Could Inspire Russia to Follow

In early August, Iran crypto imports became the newest talking point surrounding crypto and sanctions. Since 1979, the U.S. has been placing increasingly strict sanctions on the nation. Now, it is getting around these sanctions with crypto, and a Russian official is voicing his admiration.

Earlier this month, Iran announced its first order for imports with cryptocurrency. It spent $10 million on these imports. As of yet, the government has not revealed which currency it used nor the recipient of these transactions. An Iranian official has made known its plan to continue these purchases specifically to get around sanctions.

This week, investors are seeing the Iranian government doubling down on this plan. The Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry has just approved any Iranian business to import materials using cryptocurrency. The government has also established dozens of crypto mining operations to help it fund imports.

The Russian government is taking notice of this news, and it could very well be rethinking its bearishness on crypto. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is voicing his support for cross-border crypto payments.

In a statement at a Russian economic forum, he noted the power of digital assets in securing goods from other countries without penalty. “We need to intensively develop innovative areas, including the adoption of digital assets,” he said. “This is a safe alternative for all parties that can guarantee uninterrupted payment for the supply of goods from abroad and for export.”

Mishustin’s comments came just hours after the news from Iran. It’s very likely he took inspiration from the decision before pitching Russian economists on crypto imports and exports. As CoinTelegraph notes, several other economic leaders in the country have expressed interest in adopting crypto for similar purposes.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Brenden Rearick is a Financial News Writer for InvestorPlace’s Today’s Market team. He mainly covers digital assets and tech stocks, with a focus on crypto regulation and DeFi.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/08/iran-crypto-imports-could-inspire-russia-to-dodge-sanctions-with-digital-money/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC