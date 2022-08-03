Solana Price Predictions: Can the SOL Crypto Recover From Major Hack?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are worth diving into Wednesday as holders of the crypto deal with a major hack.
According to Solana, the hack has affected 8,000 “hot” crypto wallets, which are connected to the internet. As it is now, there are no hardware wallets, which aren’t connected to the net, included in the hack.
The cause of the hack is unknown as is how much users of the Solana blockchain have lost. However, current estimates claim that more than $8 million in assets have been stolen by the hackers.
It’s possible the hack is a supply chain attack. This has it targeting iOS and Android devices. If so, it’s likely that the hackers were able to steal user data through connected apps or browser extensions, reports TheVerge.
Following this, hack holders of Solana are wondering if the crypto can recover. Let’s take a look at that with the latest SOL price predictions below!
Solana Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts off our list with a price estimate of $45 for 2023.
- Coin Price Forecast joins the list with an estimate of $77.97 for the crypto roughly one year from now.
- WalletInvestor closes out the price predictions for Solana with a one-year forecast of $4.818 per token.
So how do those price predictions stack up against Solana? It’s a mixed bag considering the crypto is trading for $40.46 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that SOL is up slightly over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.