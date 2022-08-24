Terra Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the LUNC Crypto Go Next?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Wednesday as the crypto gets an unexpected boost from social media.
There’s no specific news that explains why investors are taking note of LUNC today. Instead, it looks like the crypto is trending on social media thanks to recent heavy trading and an increasing price.
As of this writing, the trading volume for Terra Classic is up 74.1% over the previous 24-hour period. To go along with that, the crypto is gaining 3.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Keeping that information in mind, let’s see what the experts are expecting from Terra Classic with the latest price predictions below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- SwapSpace notes that traders could see the price of Terra Classic increase to $0.000228 in 2023.
- AMB Crypto offers an incredibly bullish price prediction of $137.204 per token for LUNC in 2023.
- CoinPedia is next with the website expecting the crypto to reach an average price of $0.0002809 in 2023.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for Terra Classic today with an average estimate of $0.000142 for 2023.
The latest price predictions for Terra Classic are mixed compared to its trading value of $0.0001007 per token as of this writing. Even so, it’s more amazing that it’s seeing growth after Terra (LUNA-USD) switched blockchains.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.