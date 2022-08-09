Why Is Verona Pharma (VRNA) Stock Up 76% Today?

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday following the release of its latest earnings report and clinical trial results.
Starting with that earnings report, the biopharmaceutical company posted earnings per share of -4 cents. That’s much better than the -38 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting. It’s also an improvement from the company’s EPS of -5 cents in the second quarter of 2021.
It’s worth noting that Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. That means it doesn’t have a product on the market yet, which also means it has no revenue to speak of.
Study Data is Helping VRNA Stock
Another positive catalyst for the company are results from its Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 clinical trial. This trial was evaluating nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
According to Verona Pharma, topline results from that clinical trial met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints. This has the company awaiting results from its ENHANCE-1 Phase 3 trial that should be in near the end of 2022.
Verona Pharma notes that if the ENHANCE-1 results are positive, it intends to move forward with a New Drug Application (NDA) for nebulized ensifentrine. This would likely happen in the first half of 2023.
With the positive news today comes heavy trading of VRNA stock. This has more than 25 million shares traded as of this writing. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to its daily average of around 91,000 shares.
VRNA stock is up 76% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.