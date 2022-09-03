3 Cryptos to Buy to Tap Into a Hidden Bull Market

As with stocks, finding the best cryptos to buy requires a little ingenuity in times like these.
Perhaps one of the best and more encouraging reads about the financial markets comes from our senior investment and analyst and maverick stock picker Luke Lango. He talks about the existence of hidden bull markets at a time when there’s nothing but gloom and doom across the investing scene. However, does his thesis apply to the blockchain market and cryptos to buy?
The crypto market has gained a lot of notoriety for being one of the most volatile investing markets. The market has shed billions in value since the never-ending crypto winter began in the latter half of last year.
However, as Lango puts it, no matter what economic conditions, there’s a bull market somewhere. The U.S. is experiencing its worst inflation in over 40 years, but some stocks have gained immensely.
Even last week, when the Dow plummeted after another interest rate hike by the Fed, 1,296 stocks still traded in the green. There are a few cryptos to buy that have the potential to break out in the coming months, despite the market downturn. The top three are discussed in this piece.
|LBLOCK-USD
|Lucky Block
|$0.000353
|IBAT-USD
|Battle Infinity
|$4.47
|TAMA-USD
|Tamadoge
|$ 0.022934
Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
Lucky Block (LBLOCK-USD) is an up-and-coming crypto project that is essentially an NFT competition platform. It enables users to win various high-value prizes for holding their NFTs. Since its launch, it has amassed more than 55,000 holders and, in turn, has become one of the top-performing projects this year.
The platform offers rewards in LBLOCK, making it an incredible long-term digital asset. Additionally, Lucky Bloc’s transactions are all publicly available and audited, which provides a deeper layer of security.
LBLOCK is listed on some of the largest crypto exchanges and continues to attract new investors looking for new cryptos to buy.
It’s another project that turned heads during its pre-sale, selling out well ahead of time. It launched in the fourth quarter of last year in a 90-day pre-sale schedule, and more than 32 billion tokens were sold out within 49 days.
Battle Infinity (IBAT-USD)
Battle Infinity (IBAT-USD) is another novel crypto gaming project looking to ride the tailwinds in its niche.
The primary objective is to develop and host several play-to-earn games and reward them with cryptocurrencies. Also, it looks to dive into the metaverse space where users can socialize and watch live games.
The virtual world will be called the IBAT Battle Arena, where users will have their unique avatars, customizable through NFTs.
The crypto also boasts a decentralized exchange called Battle Swap, which enables users to swap between native IBAT tokens with other cryptos. Also, it offers another exchange that enables buying and selling of NFTs.
This holistic ecosystem is poised for immense growth, especially considering the expansion of blockchain gaming. The blockchain gaming sector grew a remarkable 2000% last year from the first quarter of 2022.
Tamadoge (TAMA)
Tamadoge (TAMA-USD) is the latest meme coin that’s been garnering plenty of buzz of late. It’s a platform built around play-to-earn games set in a metaverse where players can socialize and compete in different challenges.
The goal is to take care of its digital pets, and users can then earn rewards in the process. Moreover, you can also trade or sell them as virtually every digital item, and pet works as an NFT. Hence, unlike most meme tokens, TAMA has utility.
Tamadoge’s deflationary currency, called TAMA, is used for in-game transactions. As players complete challenges, they win Dogepoints and get free TAMA tokens at the end of the month. Tamadoge has been a huge success already before officially listing on crypto exchanges.
Presale activity has been amazing as most of its 1 billion tokens have been sold already. It has raised more than a whopping $10 million in its presale phase alone, with token holders likely to get sizeable returns once it goes live.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.