Terra Classic Price Predictions: What’s Next for the LUNC Crypto?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto is trending on social media.
Fans of Terra Classic have continued to rally around the crypto despite a rough year. That includes Terra (LUNA-USD) leaving the blockchain in a fork. That happened after a crash sent the crypto lower and destabilized its linked stablecoin.
Despite those issues, we’ve seen interest in Terra Classic over these last few weeks. That’s resulted in several rallies and volatility that’s kept traders wonder what the future holds for LUNC.
Let’s get into that with a list of the latest price predictions for Terra Classic below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- Starting off the list is CoinPedia with its average price target of $$0.0005013 per token in 2023.
- WalletInvestor is up next on our list with a one-year forecast of $0.000516 for LUNC.
- Adding to the list is SwapSpace with a price estimate of $0.000279 for 2023.
- Closing out our Terra Classic price predictions list today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $0.00113.
How do those price predictions for Terra Classic stack up? The crypto was trading for $0.0005002 as of this writing. Investors will note that this includes an 18.7% increase over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning. Also, trading volume is up 83.8% over that same period of time.
Crypto traders looking for more of the latest market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest crypto news making the rounds on Thursday! A few examples of that include what’s going on with Celsius Network (CEL-USD), Voyager Token (VGX-USD), and Curve Finance (CRV-USD). You can find out more about these topics at the following links!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- Celsius Network Hampered by One-Two Punch of Harsh Accusations
- Voyager Digital Set to Offload Remaining Assets, VGX Crypto Soars
- Curve Finance Unveils Plans for New crvUSD Stablecoin
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.