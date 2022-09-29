What Is Going on With Sobr Safe (SOBR) Stock Today?

Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is falling on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a $6 million private placement.
This private placement has institutional investors agreeing to acquire 4.05 million of the company’s units and pre-funded units for $1.48 each. Each unit contains one share of SOBR stock and a warrant for another share exercisable at $1.35. The term on the warrants is seven years after being issued.
Investors will note the private placement for SOBR stock is well below its closing trading price of $2.47 per share yesterday. In addition to that, the introduction of more shares dilutes current investors’ stake in the company.
The Placement Comes After Recent Rallies
There have been several bits of news lately that have resulted in investors hyping up shares of SOBR stock. That includes the company revealing non-invasive technology to reduce the risk of alcohol issues. This has it focusing on preventive measures instead of reactive measures.
To go along with that, Sobr Safe’s SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers at correction company Alternatives’ facilities. The device allows for testing sobriety with just the touch of a finger.
Shares of SOBR stock are seeing decent trading today alongside the private placement news. This has more than 1.5 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 1.8 million shares.
SOBR stock is down 29.5% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.