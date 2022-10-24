Aave Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Listing Take the AAVE Crypto?

One of the bigger movers in today’s crypto market is Aave (AAVE-USD). This decentralized protocol allowing for crypto lending has surged about 5% over the past 24 hours. This move has unsurprisingly led many investors to seek out Aave price predictions.
The key catalyst driving this move in Aave is an announcement out of the retail investing platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). Interestingly, Aave is only one of 19 tokens to have been listed on this trading platform. Accordingly, there’s clearly been some due diligence done on the part of the folks at Robinhood to want to bring this token aboard.
Any sort of exchange listing tends to be a big deal for major tokens. The last new crypto to be listed on Robinhood was Chainlink (LINK-USD) back in June. Traditionally, these cryptos can see a bump in the weeks and months following such a catalyst. That’s because increased liquidity and buying pressure (at least in the past) has buoyed the valuations of newly-listed cryptos. In this market, things may not be as hot. But judging by today’s price action with Aave, it appears this catalyst still has meaning.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this token headed from here.
Aave Price Predictions
For context, AAVE currently trades at $88 per token, at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a rather bearish 1-year price forecast of $16.56 per token for AAVE.
- However, Digitalcoinprice is more bullish, with a 2023 and 2027 price target of $146.73 and $283.25, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, Coinpriceforecast suggests AAVE could be worth $158.96 in 2023 and $268.09 by 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.