Dear AMPX Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 26

As the market rallies today, investors looking to turn bullish have a number of great options to choose from. That said, one of the biggest winners gaining outsized attention today is Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX). Currently, AMPX stock is up a little more than 20% as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern, among the biggest leaders in the EV sector today.
Amprius is gaining on reports that the company will host a charging demonstration for one of its commercially available batteries. The company’s Aviation High Power Fast Charge Cell (AHPFCC) will be on display, with investors able to view the battery’s charging performance virtually. This demonstration is expected to take place on Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.
A lithium-ion battery producer, Amprius is seeing increased interest from investors, given its existing fast-charging battery technology. The company claims its AHPFCC battery cell can charge from 0% to 80% in under six minutes. This superior performance could usher in a wave of orders from companies looking to accelerate the electrification trend underway.
Let’s dive into whether AMPX stock may be a buy following this news.
Is Now the Time to Load Up on AMPX Stock?
Undoubtedly, one of the key drivers of electrification in the world of EVs has been improved battery technology. As the range on electric vehicles elongates and more chargers become available, car owners have greater incentive to jump in and join the trend. As it stands, Amprius’ technology certainly sounds great, and investors are listening.
How this demonstration goes will likely determine how AMPX stock performs in the near term. This is a company with a commercially available product. Thus, it’s further along in its development roadmap than many other solid-state battery producers. Accordingly, until lithium-ion batteries are replaced, this is a company that could see continued traction as companies seek faster charging alternatives.
For now, this catalyst may be considered speculative. We still haven’t seen this battery in action yet. That said, the market is forward-looking. And today, it appears many believe this demonstration will be an overwhelming success (why would the company hold a demonstration, otherwise?).
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.